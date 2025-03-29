Three people tragically die in house fire in village near Kettering

The scene after a tragic house fire in Rushton. Image: Alison Bagley

A house fire in Rushton has ended in tragedy after three people were killed.

Among the dead are children. The victims are not expected to be named at this stage in the investigation.

The blaze, which neighbours described as an ‘inferno’, at the former station house in Beswick Close took hold at 10.30pm last night (Friday, March 28).

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the property after the blaze engulfed the home quickly. Officers tried to get to the people inside but sadly, they could not save them.

A ladder up to a bedroom window can be seen at the scene of the fire in Rushton. Image: Alison Bagley

A neighbour said: “It’s absolutely shocking. My lad said it was on fire. There was a man who had tried to get in who was outside. It was just an inferno. There were ambulance, police and fire. I don’t know the people who live there but all we can do is hope and pray.

"It’s just tragic. It’s just horrible.

"The whole of the village is in shock.”

Firefighting equipment at the fatal house fire in Rushton. Image: NW

Three police officers later required hospital assessment due to smoke inhalation. The train line which runs directly alongside the house was closed during the fire.

A cordon has been set up around the but the roof of the house can be seen to have caved in. The home had previously been derelict but had been fully refurbished in recent years by a local entrepreneur and publican.

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are still on the scene and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.

Road closures remain in place this morning in Station Road between Desborough Road and Oakley Road, including roads off Station Road, with people asked to continue to avoid the area

More follows