Man arrested after Wellingborough teenager stabbed

A teenager remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the back in a quiet residential Wellingborough street.

The 18-year boy had knocked on a door in Third Avenue to ask for help just after 2pm on Saturday, May 21.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and then taken to University Hospital Coventry for emergency treatment.

Third Avenue, Wellingborough

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The 18-year-old victim remains in hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations into this incident continue and detectives are still appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place shortly after 2pm on Saturday, May 21 in Third Avenue, Wellingborough.”

A spokesman for Off the Streets NN said: “We are heartbroken every time we hear of a knife incident in our county, whether it’s a threat or severe incident it is still wrong.

“This is why Off the Streets NN was founded, to raise awareness, try and rebuild community and be proactive by having critical bleed control kits throughout the county along with accessible training.

“We can’t change the world but we can do everything to place things in the hope of making things better.

“We hope that anyone affected by knife crime recovers and can get through these awful incidents.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 22000290666. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.