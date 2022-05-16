Wellingborough knife crime march - in pictures

Residents of a Wellingborough estate joined community group Off the Street NN to show their support for a campaign against knife crime in the area.

About 100 people took to the streets in a march of solidarity to a day of action at the OG’s sports complex.

Families of those killed as a result of knife crime were joined by members of the community, church groups and concerned residents.

The iconic Knife Angel popped in to the fundraiser for bleed bag kits on Saturday, May 14.

This week sees the start of the nationwide week of action against knife crime – Operation Sceptre.

Police officers will be engaging with retailers, schools and charities through community engagement events, educational talks and school visits, knife amnesties and patrols of hotspot areas.

The Knife Angel will be on display in Corby town centre until May 29.

