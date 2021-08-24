Man arrested after armed police called to Kettering machete incident

Armed police officers were sent into a Kettering flat after a machete attack which saw a man arrested and left another with injuries.

About 14 armed response officers were seen last night (Monday, August 23) after reports of a bandaged and bloodied man running around in Rockingham Road.

Police surrounded the converted Victorian villa with their guns trained inside the windows, remaining on the scene for nearly two hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on the scene

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This incident happened at about 5.45pm when we were called to Rockingham Road to reports of a man in his 30s having been attacked with a machete.

"He was treated by paramedics but his injuries are not believed to be serious. A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time."

The spokesman added that the decision to deploy the number of officers to an incident was 'made up of a number of factors' and that there isn’t a 'one-size fits all approach'.