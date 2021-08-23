Armed police surround house in Kettering after 'bandaged man seen running in street'

A large number of armed police have been surrounding a house in Kettering tonight (Monday) near to where a man had been seen running around in the street with blood pouring down his face.

The large Victorian house in Rockingham Road, next to the town's Athletic Club, had police with weapons waiting outside the property as crowds watched from a distance.

Side streets near to the scene were blocked off but through traffic was allowed to drive past the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police with their guns pointing through a downstairs window

Neighbour Chris Treadaway was watching the drama unfold from his doorstep. He said: "I've never seen anything like this in Kettering. The last time I saw something like this was on the streets of London.

"You don't want this on your doorstep."

Witnesses said that they had seen a man go into the house.

One witness said: "He had a bandage on his head and he was shouting in the street. He was running around in the street."

Police cars blocked side streets

Eyewitnesses said the man who had blood on his head had been walking in the street for several hours before the armed response team had arrived at around 7pm.

Another neighbour added: "It's typical Kettering. This sort of thing is always happening around here."

Around 14 armed response police were seen

Officers were seen moving around the outside of the large house