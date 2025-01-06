Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog shot in a Rushden park by armed police on January 2 was a Staffordshire mix breed.

The ‘agitated’ dog had badly bitten a man in a flat, sparking a call to emergency services at about 9.10pm on Thursday, January 2.

Officers attempted to sedate the animal, but failed, and it jumped out of a third-floor window at Farrier Court, High Street South, Rushden, and ran off.

The Staffordshire mix breed dog was then shot after a search by officers on the ground and from the air using a helicopter.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The dog was a Staffordshire mix breed. A 26-year-old man from Higham Ferrers has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Residents in streets in the Hall Park area reported being told to stay in their houses during the search for the animal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Due to concerns for the wider public safety and the threat posed, sadly it was shot by armed response officers.

“As a result of the incident at the residential address, one man was taken to hospital with a serious injury, while a second man sustained a minor puncture wound.”