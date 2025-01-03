Dog shot dead by police in Rushden after if left man with 'serious injury' and ran off into town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An escaped dog has been shot by police in Rushden who were concerned for public safety after armed officers and a helicopter searched for the animal.

The breed of the pet is not yet known but the ‘agitated’ dog had badly bitten a man in a flat sparking a call to emergency services at about 9.10pm last night (January 2).

Officers attempted to sedate the animal, but failed, and it jumped out of a third-floor window at Farrier Court, High Street South, Rushden and ran off.

A police helicopter was sent to the area to help officers on the ground, with residents reporting being told to stay in their houses for their safety.

People living nearby heard shots in the Hall Park area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 9.10pm last night (January 2), Northamptonshire Police received reports of a dog bite incident inside an address in Farrier Court, High Street South, Rushden.

“Officers immediately attended and found the large dog in an agitated state and when they attempted to sedate the animal, it jumped out of a third-floor window and ran off.

“Following a search of the area, which included assistance from of the National Air Police Support, the dog was found in Hall Park. Due to concerns for the wider public safety and the threat posed, sadly it was shot by armed response officers.

“As a result of the incident at the residential address, one man was taken to hospital with a serious injury, while a second man sustained a minor puncture wound.”