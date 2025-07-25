Major retailer lodges objection to controversial Rushden Gateway plans citing 'traffic impact' as key issue

Lidl has submitted a letter of objection to plans for ‘Rushden Gateway’, which could see 22,000 sqm of commercial space built on land opposite Rushden Lakes.

The retailer, which has 11 stores in Northamptonshire including two in Rushden, claims Rushden Gateway will ‘underestimate’ the impact of traffic in the area.

Rushden Gateway includes plans for new retail space, EV parking and a drive-thru food outlet on 11.4 hectares (28.1 acres) of space adjacent to the A45 and Northampton Road, directly across from Rushden Lakes.

There is also provision for a new Aldi store which, if approved, would sit just metres from Lidl’s store in Brindley Close.

The letter of objection states: “The development should provide high quality pedestrian and cycle access from the neighbouring areas including adequate width footways, controlled or upgraded crossing points and cycle infrastructure from neighbouring areas where applicable.

"The development is close to residential and employment areas and would attract a significant amount of pedestrian and cycle visitors.

"The TA (Transport Assessment) identifies Route 5 - Higham Ferrers via Northampton Road and Shelley Drive, however, site is not considered adequate to serve the development as there is not a continuous route along Northampton Road to the east on the site side.

"We object to the development proposals on access, highway safety and traffic impact grounds as it does not provide a safe access for all users and underestimate the traffic impact.”

The objection also states there is inadequate provision of bus stops in the proposal, as the attached transport assessment notes the closest bus stops to the site is the stop outside Waitrose in Crown Park, located around 450 metres from the approximate centre of the proposal’s retail space. Lidl believes this is too far away from the new development.

The objection goes on to add: “In regards to public transport, bus stops should be easily accessible and for retail shopping, the store should be within 400 metres from a bus stop as customers are required to carry their shopping.

"The routes to the bus stops should be safe, direct, convenient and accessible for people of all abilities.”

The Rushden Gateway plans will be considered by North Northants Council.