Rushden Gateway developer hopes to provide ‘a range of community benefits’ as bosses behind the controversial project opposite Rushden Lakes give update

Rushden Gateway, a recently-submitted plan which would see 22,000 sqm of commercial space developed opposite Rushden Lakes, hopes to deliver new jobs and opportunities to the local area as those behind the project are ‘excited by the range of benefits’ it will bring.

Plans were submitted in January for the development of an Aldi, an EV charging facility, retail space and a drive-thru food outlet as well as parking facilities on the 11.4 hectares of land opposite Rushden Lakes.

Should the proposal be approved, the developer says it would bring an estimated 640 new full-time equivalent jobs to the town.

Plans were submitted for Rushden Gateway in January Credit: Ashfield Land

We asked Ashfield Land, who acquired the site opposite Rushden Lakes in January 2016, about Rushden Gateway’s impact of traffic on the nearby roundabout, the effect on town centre footfall, the need for a new supermarket in the area, and how it would affect those who use the route during peak times.

A spokesman for Ashfield Developments Ltd said: “Rushden Gateway will deliver a high-quality employment-led development with 22,000 sqm of new commercial floorspace alongside an Aldi supermarket, non-food retail unit, an EV charging facility and a drive-thru coffee/food offering.

“The site is allocated for employment use within North Northamptonshire Council’s Development Plan – this means that the council wants to see new jobs created on this site. Our proposals correspond to this need and are expected to create a significant number of new jobs for the local area as well as other economic benefits.

“Rushden Gateway will also deliver a range of community benefits, including new publicly accessible open space to the north of the site and the creation of a landmark piece of public art, to be designed together with the local community.”

Many have criticised the proposals due to a potential increase in traffic at the roundabout near Rushden Lakes

Many of the objections to Rushden Gateway highlight the increased pressure it could put on the roundabout at Rushden Lakes, as well as the size and scope of the development, and the need for added retail space, given Rushden Lakes is just metres from where Rushden Gateway would begin.

A consultation asking for the public’s feedback was held last year from November 5 to 26, with the majority of the feedback centered around the impact of traffic, and other responses mentioning the potential for anti-social behaviour, the overall impact on local biodiversity, and questioning the demand for another supermarket, with Lidl and Waitrose already in the area.

Some praised the idea of an EV charging hub on site, and more noted that the land as it currently sits is of ‘low value to the community and had been under-utilised in recent years.’

The Ashfield Land spokesman added: “We held a public consultation on our draft proposals in November and were pleased to receive comments from the local community and other stakeholders across various themes.

"A common theme raised was concern with the existing local highways network. We continue to engage with National Highways and the County Council Highways Authority regarding this and in relation to our transport strategy for Rushden Gateway.

“We are excited by the range of benefits that Rushden Gateway will deliver for the local area and look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders and the planning authorities as the planning application progresses.”

The full application can be found here, or via the NNC planning portal by searching NE/24/01201/OUT.