Two eco-friendly living roofs have been installed at Marshalls Road Car Park in Raunds.

Raunds Town Council says the lush green additions are designed to bring a host of environmental benefits to the heart of Raunds, enhancing the town's aesthetics while supporting local biodiversity.

The new living roofs are planted with a mix of sedums and will offer an urban oasis for birds, bees and other pollinators.

The roofs will also help to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and absorb noise pollution.

The two living roofs installed on bus stops at Marshalls Road Car Park in Raunds

Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the environment, leisure and recreation committee, said: "These living roofs showcase the town council's firm commitment to creating a greener future for our residents.

"They add an element of nature to our town centre, providing an essential habitat for wildlife.

"We're looking forward to watching the space evolve into a flourishing, biodiverse area."

The living roofs were installed in collaboration with Bridgman and Bridgman, specialists in green roofing projects.