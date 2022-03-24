Look out for Raunds rogue trader as police issue warning

Police are on the lookout for a Raunds rogue trader who is the subject of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) that bans him from offering services to people.

Back in 2020, Alan Fitzgerald, 55, of Raunds, was handed the CBO at Northampton Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of four counts of fraud by false representation.

Earlier this month an application for the CBO was made by Northamptonshire Police due to Fitzgerald’s persistent offending which saw him scam people out of money in the north of the county by pretending to offer them goods or a service, and then not delivering on promises made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Fitzgerald

The CBO prohibits Fitzgerald from attending any person’s home for any purpose related to the sale of any goods or service, whether on his own behalf or on behalf of any other person or business.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for help to find 55-year-old man – Alan Fitzgerald.

"Fitzgerald is wanted for suspected breaches of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which states that he must not, under any circumstances, offer goods or services for sale to anyone.