Scammer warning over Raunds fraudster following public concerns

Alan Fitzgerald

Police have released details of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) that bans a Raunds man from offering services to people.

Rogue trader Alan Fitzgerald has a long history of offering goods or services to people before ripping them off.

Back in 2020, Fitzgerald, aged 55, of Raunds, was handed the CBO at Northampton Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of four counts of fraud by false representation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for the CBO was made by Northamptonshire Police due to Fitzgerald’s persistent offending which saw him scam people out of money in the north of the county by pretending to offer them goods or a service, and then not delivering on promises made.

The CBO prohibits Fitzgerald from attending any person’s home for any purpose related to the sale of any goods or service, whether on his own behalf or on behalf of any other person or business.

It also prevents him from making unsolicited calls or using any online means related to the sale of any goods or service, whether on his own behalf or on behalf of any other person or business.

If Fitzgerald breaks the terms of this order it will be considered a criminal offence.

Recently, local people have raised concerns on social media that Fitzgerald may have been about to repeat his old behaviour.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Chris Stevens, said: “The criminal behaviour repeatedly demonstrated by Alan Fitzgerald means that this CBO was issued against him meaning that he cannot attempt to sell goods or services to anyone.