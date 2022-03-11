Scammer warning over Raunds fraudster following public concerns
Alan Fitzgerald is not allowed to attempt to sell anything to anyone
Police have released details of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) that bans a Raunds man from offering services to people.
Rogue trader Alan Fitzgerald has a long history of offering goods or services to people before ripping them off.
Back in 2020, Fitzgerald, aged 55, of Raunds, was handed the CBO at Northampton Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of four counts of fraud by false representation.
The application for the CBO was made by Northamptonshire Police due to Fitzgerald’s persistent offending which saw him scam people out of money in the north of the county by pretending to offer them goods or a service, and then not delivering on promises made.
The CBO prohibits Fitzgerald from attending any person’s home for any purpose related to the sale of any goods or service, whether on his own behalf or on behalf of any other person or business.
It also prevents him from making unsolicited calls or using any online means related to the sale of any goods or service, whether on his own behalf or on behalf of any other person or business.
If Fitzgerald breaks the terms of this order it will be considered a criminal offence.
Recently, local people have raised concerns on social media that Fitzgerald may have been about to repeat his old behaviour.
Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Chris Stevens, said: “The criminal behaviour repeatedly demonstrated by Alan Fitzgerald means that this CBO was issued against him meaning that he cannot attempt to sell goods or services to anyone.
“By issuing details of the order along with his photograph, we’re able to make members of the public aware of the restrictions imposed, and ask anyone who sees Fitzgerald breaking the terms of this CBO to report it immediately to us by calling 101 so we can take further action.”