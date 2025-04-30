Long-vacant unit in Wellingborough's Oxford Street up for sale following refusal of plans for 13 new flats
The unit that stands at 9 and 10 Oxford Street, Wellingborough has been listed on Rightmove by Natasha Bryony Sales & Lettings, based in Higham Ferrers.
The listing notes: “A compact development site with potential to erect a new apartment block for approximately nine flats within this historic location on the edge of Wellingborough town centre.
"At present, the site does not have planning permission, but if you study the Wellingborough planning portal, you will see the history of this site, including planning permission which was granted in 2017 for 13 apartments. This planning has since lapsed.
"The site has been priced to sell and the successful purchaser will see a significant uplift in the value of this land once the relevant planning permission has been obtained.”
Recent plans were submitted for 13 new flats on the site in May 2024, which would demolish the current building, however it was refused in January this year on account of the design appearing ‘too dominant on the rear elevation of the existing building along Oxford Street.’ The decision notice is available on the North Northants Council planning portal here.
The listing states the development measures 35m in depth by 16.7m in width, and that access can be found to the right of number 11.
The full listing can be found online here.
