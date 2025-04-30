Long-vacant unit in Wellingborough's Oxford Street up for sale following refusal of plans for 13 new flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After plans for 13 new flats on the site were refused earlier this year, a long-time vacant unit in Wellingborough town centre has gone up for sale with an asking price of £225,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit that stands at 9 and 10 Oxford Street, Wellingborough has been listed on Rightmove by Natasha Bryony Sales & Lettings, based in Higham Ferrers.

The listing notes: “A compact development site with potential to erect a new apartment block for approximately nine flats within this historic location on the edge of Wellingborough town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At present, the site does not have planning permission, but if you study the Wellingborough planning portal, you will see the history of this site, including planning permission which was granted in 2017 for 13 apartments. This planning has since lapsed.

9 and 10 Oxford Street, Wellingborough is up for sale

"The site has been priced to sell and the successful purchaser will see a significant uplift in the value of this land once the relevant planning permission has been obtained.”

The listing states the development measures 35m in depth by 16.7m in width, and that access can be found to the right of number 11.

The full listing can be found online here.