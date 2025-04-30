Long-vacant unit in Wellingborough's Oxford Street up for sale following refusal of plans for 13 new flats

By William Carter
Published 30th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
After plans for 13 new flats on the site were refused earlier this year, a long-time vacant unit in Wellingborough town centre has gone up for sale with an asking price of £225,000.

The unit that stands at 9 and 10 Oxford Street, Wellingborough has been listed on Rightmove by Natasha Bryony Sales & Lettings, based in Higham Ferrers.

The listing notes: “A compact development site with potential to erect a new apartment block for approximately nine flats within this historic location on the edge of Wellingborough town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At present, the site does not have planning permission, but if you study the Wellingborough planning portal, you will see the history of this site, including planning permission which was granted in 2017 for 13 apartments. This planning has since lapsed.

9 and 10 Oxford Street, Wellingborough is up for sale9 and 10 Oxford Street, Wellingborough is up for sale
9 and 10 Oxford Street, Wellingborough is up for sale

"The site has been priced to sell and the successful purchaser will see a significant uplift in the value of this land once the relevant planning permission has been obtained.”

Recent plans were submitted for 13 new flats on the site in May 2024, which would demolish the current building, however it was refused in January this year on account of the design appearing ‘too dominant on the rear elevation of the existing building along Oxford Street.’ The decision notice is available on the North Northants Council planning portal here.

The listing states the development measures 35m in depth by 16.7m in width, and that access can be found to the right of number 11.

The full listing can be found online here.

Related topics:WellingboroughOxford StreetRightmoveNorth Northants Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice