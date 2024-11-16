Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushden Gateway, a proposed development across from Rushden Lakes, could cause ‘massive’ traffic problems for the roundabout nearby, according to North Northants councillor Dorothy Maxwell.

The proposed new development would include an Aldi, a drive-thru coffee shop, EV charging facilities, and more business and commercial space, taking up a total of 194,258 sq ft opposite Rushden Lakes on the often-criticised roundabout.

Coming in two phases with the second to be applied for at a later date, the development could be built on the green space between Northampton Road and the A45, and feature yet another roundabout just metres from the smaller one in Northampton Road, which in itself is in close proximity to the larger roundabout which feeds into Rushden Lakes.

Cllr Maxwell, who was critical of the previous plans which were refused in 2020, has shared her concerns about the increased strain on a roundabout which currently sees frequent delays.

She said: "The small roundabout will not take the traffic on Northampton Road. The site will cause unseen problems due to Rushden Lakes roundabout which is unbelievable busy all the time and clearly a massive issue, and noise is another issue and pollution from traffic.

“To put a supermarket there is nuts.

“There is no way they can have an entrance from the A45, the roundabout is not suitable. The traffic coming up to the roundabout would be ridiculous.”

Property developer, Ashfield Land, has launched a public consultation to gather feedback from local people, and intends to formally submit a planning application ‘by the end of the year.’

The consultation ends on November 26, and people can have their say here.