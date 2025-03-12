Long-awaited repairs to a medieval River Nene bridge have begun after a seven-month wait.

Ditchford Lane has been closed at the Ditchford Bridge River Nene crossing - the back route linking Rushden to Wellingborough had been shut for safety reasons after a farm vehicle hit the ancient bridge on August 14.

The narrow traffic light-controlled parapeted stone bridge, dating back from 1330, was hit by a combine harvester after it suffered a puncture.

A spokesman for North Northants Council: “Following accidental damage by a third party in summer 2024 to Ditchford Bridge, which is a historic structure and listed monument, work has now started to repair the bridge.

“Because of the historic nature of the structure, this is a complex scheme and it has taken time to work with Historic England to ensure everything is done to preserve the bridge’s integrity.

“Due to the bridge’s historic nature, the repair works must be like for like, which means sourcing the correct stone and using lime mortar.

“Lime mortar sets at 5°C or higher, which is why work has been unable to start until now and work is scheduled to take around a month but is dependent on weather conditions.”

The 700-year-old bridge has to be repaired like for like leaving contractors sourcing the correct stone and using lime mortar – the same materials used when it was originally built.

Lime mortar also allows the structure to ‘breathe’ preventing moisture build-up unlike regular cement.

As part of the preparations for the repairs while clearing vegetation, workers discovered invasive Himalayan Balsam in the area, which requires seasonal treatment to ensure it’s fully eradicated.