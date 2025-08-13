Local food spot closes its doors for good after less than a year in Higham Ferrers location

Swedish Kitchen lasted less than a year in its Higham Ferrers premises as bosses at the Scandinavian foot spot call it a day, but it’s not all bad news for their customers.

The business, which has risen in popularity since opening its food trucks in 2015, branched out into its first brick-and-mortar space in Westfields Terrace in September 2024.

Despite a fast start to life in the town, almost one year later its owners have shared the ‘unfortunate’ news that they have now left the unit, making way for something new to fill that space in the future.

In an update given on Sunday, August 10 – the restaurant’s last day in the town – Henrik Bengtsson, owner of Swedish Kitchen, said: “I am very grateful to the people who have supported us, it has been a journey, that’s for sure but I don’t regret it.

The then-mayor of Higham Ferrers, Cllr Vijay Paul, opened the cafe last year

“I have learned so much.

“I’m going back to the Rushden van, but don’t be too sad people, there’s another business venture waiting for us.

"Exciting things are happening for Swedish Kitchen.”

Swedish Kitchen took over from The Red Cafe in Westfields Terrace, Higham Ferrers in September last year and the hope was to use the restaurant/cafe to bring more traditional Swedish food offerings, complimenting the existing menus at the food trucks in Crown Way, Rushden and Northampton Road, Wellingborough.

There is good news, however, as Swedish Kitchen’s food trucks will continue to operate as normal, meaning those who have become accustomed to the restaurant’s tasty offerings won’t go hungry.