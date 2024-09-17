Fast start for Swedish Kitchen in Higham Ferrers as owners praise 'completely rammed' opening day
Mayor of Higham Ferrers, Cllr Vijay Paul, was on hand to cut the ribbon and formally welcome customers to the new location on Saturday, September 14, which saw around 50 hungry locals gather to get their food on opening day.
Henrik Bengtsson, the franchise owner of Swedish Kitchen, currently has food trucks operating in Wellingborough and Rushden, but is using the new brick-and-mortar premises to bring more traditional Swedish items as well as sweet treats, breakfasts, plates, wraps, and extensive vegetarian options.
He said: “I’m so happy.
"It was amazing, it was completely rammed, people were ringing up wanting to book tables, which is difficult as we only have 26 seats in here.
“Yesterday, we opened at eight o’clock and by nine, you couldn’t have walked in here, people were queueing out into the road.
“I haven’t had one bad comment, everyone’s been raving about it.”
The company is family-owned with Henrik and his wife, Milly at the helm of the new venture.
Inside, the premises, that was once The Red Cafe,has been fitted with a purpose-built kitchen and prep station, conventional seated area, as well as an area for delivery drivers with pop-up phone charging ports and free Wi-Fi. The interior has stuck with the business’ blue and yellow aesthetic, and features decor reminiscent of owner Henrik’s home country.
Swedish Kitchen in Higham Ferrers is closed on Tuesdays, however is open on Mondays 7am until 3pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7am until 7pm, 8am until 10pm on Saturdays, and 8am until 2pm on Sundays.
