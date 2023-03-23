Little Harrowden Community Primary School has been described as ‘welcoming and inclusive’ following its latest inspection by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the school over two days in January and have published their report this month, which says the school continues to be good.

The report says: “Pupils are happy at school and enjoy learning.

Little Harrowden Community Primary School was inspected by Ofsted on March 8

“Classrooms are calm and orderly.

"In lessons, pupils work well and are keen to take part in activities.”

On safeguarding, it adds: “Leaders know pupils and their families well.

"They have ensured that there is a strong culture of safeguarding.

"Staff know and understand their responsibilities to safeguard pupils.”

The inspectors also credit the school’s ability to keep special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) pupils engaged with the curriculum, allowing students of all abilities to progress at a steady pace.

It praises constructs like ‘playground leaders’ at break time and ‘quick ten’ in mathematics, with the latter doing well to help students retain the information of each lesson.

The inspectors’ report adds: “Leaders have ensured that assessment identifies any gaps in pupils' knowledge.

"They use this information to ensure that pupils get extra support if they need it.

"As a result, most pupils achieve well.”

However, though it also notes that while there has been a recent focus on improving pupils’ writing, there is room for improvement in this area. Leaders are ‘still yet to precisely check that their actions are having the intended impact’.

Little Harrowden Community Primary School was inspected in 2010 and 2015 and received the same good grade, with a short inspection in 2018 reaffirming that it was moving in the right direction.

The report published on March 8 was further confirmation that it continues to operate at a high standard.

When Ofsted judges a school to be good it will revisit the school approximately once every four years to see that the school is maintaining the standard.

Little Harrowden Community Primary recently won the Good Deeds prize from Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre that recognises the work of the local community and volunteers.

It has 189 children on the school roll aged four to 11.