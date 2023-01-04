Little Harrowden Primary School is Swansgate Shopping Centre's latest Good Deeds winner

Little Harrowden Primary School is the latest Good Deeds winner in Swansgate Shopping Centre’s campaign recognising the work of the local community and volunteers.

The team at Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre were touched by the dedication from the school to support their children and make their Christmas extra special this year.

The nominee said: “I work for Little Harrowden Primary School and also support the PTA there.

Well done to Little Harrowden Primary School!

"We would love to be able to buy Christmas presents for the children, with school budgets very tight and fundraising not suitable at the moment, it would be most helpful for us.”

Little Harrowden Primary School is part of InMAT which enables them to work closely with other schools in the trust: sharing resources, ideas and training.

They embrace the trust vision of always putting children first through everything they do.

The curriculum is designed to inspire, include, involve and promote integrity and initiative which form part of the trust-wide values and staff work hard to celebrate all aspects of the children’s learning and have a strong focus on instilling the skills needed to develop their young people into life-long learners.

The centre gifted the school with a shopping voucher to spend on school supplies for the children.

If you know someone who deserves a good deed, the Swansgate is looking for local schools, clubs, charities, community groups and individuals who would benefit from some support or deserve a special thank you.

