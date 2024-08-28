Legendary football pundit Jeff Stelling to come to Castle Theatre in Wellingborough for one night only this October
As well as being told stories of his illustrious career, people will also be given the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session, including the chance to purchase some sporting memorabilia on the night.
A Castle Theatre spokesman said: “On Wednesday, October 16, the Castle Theatre plays host to an exclusive evening of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment with Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling, anchor man of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday for over 30 years.
“During the evening Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes.
"He will be joined on stage by Bianca Westwood, his Sky colleague, as she hosts and roasts the anchor man.”
Jeff Stelling joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994, and became a firm favourite among audiences for his coverage of the Premier League and football EFL competitions alongside the likes of Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara, Paul Merson, and Phil Thompson.
The tour kicks off on October 9 in Bury St. Edmunds, and finishes on March 10 in London. Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre, which will celebrate its 30th birthday next year, is the third date on the lengthy schedule.
