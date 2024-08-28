Legendary football pundit Jeff Stelling to come to Castle Theatre in Wellingborough for one night only this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Iconic football pundit Jeff Stelling will play host to an evening of ‘football nostalgia, fun and entertainment’ at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough from 7.30pm on October 16.

As well as being told stories of his illustrious career, people will also be given the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session, including the chance to purchase some sporting memorabilia on the night.

A Castle Theatre spokesman said: “On Wednesday, October 16, the Castle Theatre plays host to an exclusive evening of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment with Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling, anchor man of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During the evening Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes.

Jeff Stelling joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994

"He will be joined on stage by Bianca Westwood, his Sky colleague, as she hosts and roasts the anchor man.”

Jeff Stelling joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994, and became a firm favourite among audiences for his coverage of the Premier League and football EFL competitions alongside the likes of Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara, Paul Merson, and Phil Thompson.

The tour kicks off on October 9 in Bury St. Edmunds, and finishes on March 10 in London. Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre, which will celebrate its 30th birthday next year, is the third date on the lengthy schedule.

Tickets start at £32, and VIP tickets in the first four rows cost £67.50, and can be found on the Castle Theatre’s website here.