Help Wellingborough's Castle Theatre celebrate 30 years with Annie and your memorabilia

Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre will once again stage musical Annie to celebrate the venue’s 30th anniversary with the show that raised the curtain on three decades of entertainment.

The much-loved venue opened its doors in 1995 on the site of the town’s former cattle market and operated as a community theatre, opening with a local production of ‘Annie’.

To mark the milestone, the theatre has asked members of the public for their memories or memorabilia of Castle Theatre throughout the years for an exhibition to be held in the complex.

General manager Martin Cleverley said: “We want the anniversary to be a homage to the last 30 years and remind people of the journey that the Castle has been on, right from the start up until the modern day."

Castle Theatre in Wellingborough will celebrate their 30th anniversary next year and you're invited to take part/National World

With community at the heart of the celebration, the theatre will be putting on their own version of Annie in April 2025 – a part-professional, part-community project.

They are encouraging people to get involved from backstage to treading the boards and hope the community group will become a permanent fixture within Castle Theatre’s regular programming.

Mr Cleverley added: “We want this to start a new journey for Castle Theatre and hopefully give us the opportunity to put on an annual production using this new theatre company."

Celebrations have already started with birthday wishes from well-known performers, a ‘Muddy Stiletto’ award win and a rebrand of ‘Castle Arts’, the children's theatre, dance and drama school.