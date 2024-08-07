Learn more about Raunds' history and heritage with new free town app
Raunds Town Council recently launched a new app which is designed to keep the public informed on everything in Raunds.
The app also features a trail section where people can step back in time with the Raunds Heritage Trails and learn more about the town’s ‘rich’ history.
Raunds mayor Cllr Paul Byrne said: “I'm delighted to introduce the new Raunds Town App - your digital key to unlocking all that our wonderful town has to offer.
"It's packed with information, from local businesses to events, and it's completely free to download.
"And for those keen to delve deeper into Raunds' rich history, our trails section is a fantastic way to discover the history of Raunds and explore our heritage.
"So, whether you're a long-time resident or a first-time visitor, I encourage you to download the Raunds Town app and start exploring Raunds.”
The app is available to download now.
It is available for free on both iOS and Android devices by searching for ‘Raunds Town App’ in your app store and downloading it.
Those who download the app will be able to get push notifications, providing instant updates on council news, events and service updates straight to your phone.
The app provides access to information, including details on council services, community notices, details of parks and play areas and more all in one place.
It also features a business directory so you can easily find shops, restaurants, cafes and services within the town.
