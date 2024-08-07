People are being encouraged to step back in time and find out more about their town’s history via a new app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The app also features a trail section where people can step back in time with the Raunds Heritage Trails and learn more about the town’s ‘rich’ history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raunds mayor Cllr Paul Byrne said: “I'm delighted to introduce the new Raunds Town App - your digital key to unlocking all that our wonderful town has to offer.

The Raunds Town App is available to download now

"It's packed with information, from local businesses to events, and it's completely free to download.

"And for those keen to delve deeper into Raunds' rich history, our trails section is a fantastic way to discover the history of Raunds and explore our heritage.

"So, whether you're a long-time resident or a first-time visitor, I encourage you to download the Raunds Town app and start exploring Raunds.”

The app is available to download now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is available for free on both iOS and Android devices by searching for ‘Raunds Town App’ in your app store and downloading it.

Those who download the app will be able to get push notifications, providing instant updates on council news, events and service updates straight to your phone.

The app provides access to information, including details on council services, community notices, details of parks and play areas and more all in one place.

It also features a business directory so you can easily find shops, restaurants, cafes and services within the town.