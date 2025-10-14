Latest Rushden Lakes news including new restaurant opening and pop-up pumpkin patch
Youngsters can book a place at the Lakes Kids Club’s mini pumpkin patch on Tuesday, October 28.
For £2.50 per person, each child can choose a pumpkin or squash and decorate with stickers, gems and googly eyes.
Face painting, meeting silly characters and taking part in a creepy crawly bug hunt is also included.
Those looking for some family-friendly fun on the night of Friday, October 31 can head to 360 Play’s Halloween event.
Experience 360 Play with a fang-tastic twist, including Dracula’s Cave, trick or treating, spooky disco and ghostly games.
Prices start at £15.95 per child.
Half-term entertainment is also available in the form of superhero training and archery sessions taking place on Monday, October 27 for £7 a session.
Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “October is a particularly fun time to visit Rushden Lakes as we offer a wide array of engaging activities tailored to children and families.
"With the festive spirit of Halloween in full swing, visitors can look forward to a month full of entertainment and making memories.
"As well as the activities available all year round like seeing the latest blockbuster at Cineworld, we prioritise putting on additional activities such as the pop-up pumpkin patch to ensure locals have more option when it comes to entertaining children during the break from school.”
The retail and leisure destination is feeling very autumnal as the flower benches, floral bikes and photo wall have all had a seasonal makeover.
This month has also seen the welcoming of new brands to the shopping and leisure destination.
On the menu is a range of chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches, full of bold flavours and signature spices.
The Entertainer, the UK’s largest independent toy retailer, is also set to arrive at Rushden Lakes later this month.
Another good reason to visit this month is the community sheds which are ‘jam-packed’ with local businesses and independents.
This includes Handy Restorations and Creations and Evermore permanent jewellery.