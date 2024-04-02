Last few tickets available for James Acaster Kettering Lighthouse theatre gig
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kettering comedian James Acaster will fulfil a long-anticipated return to his hometown theatre for two extra gigs at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre – a facility he campaigned to keep open.
The 39-year-old will play two nights of his Hecklers Welcome (NO INTERVAL) UK Tour at KLV on Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16.
He has already played three nights in Kettering at Wicksteed Park in November – dates rescheduled after the Lighthouse Theatre was threatened with closure.
Mr Acaster has juggled film premiere duties for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire with his tour, that culminates with five nights at the Royal & Derngate on June 20, 21, 22, and July 9 and 10.
Despite his busy schedule, Mr Acaster popped into the Odeon cinema to watch his Hollywood debut on the Kettering silver screen.
To snap-up the last tickets go the Lighthouse Theatre box office https://lighthousetheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/LighthouseTheatre.dll/TSelectItems.waSelectItemsPrompt.TcsWebMenuItem_835.TcsWebTab_836.TcsProgramme_12294843
or call 01536 414141.