Last chance for Desborough charities to benefit from development's ANPR fine cash pot

ANPR cameras monitored the route

Charities which serve Desborough and the surrounding area have just under a week to apply for a share of almost £30,000 in grants from an ANPR fines pot.

Desborough Town Council has been allocated a total of £28,155 to be given to local charities as a result of contractors being caught taking the wrong route into the Rothwell North housing development.

The Rothwell North Working Party had insisted that a safe route route for lorry access to the Woodland Valley development be agreed. It was then monitored by ANPR cameras – with Persimmon Homes imposing fines on contractors who failed to take the agreed route.

Rothwell Town Council has also received £28,155 from the fund.

Charities which serve the Desborough area must apply for grants by 5pm on January 31. The application form can be found by clicking here.