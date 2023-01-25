Last chance for Desborough charities to benefit from development's ANPR fine cash pot
The deadline is on January 31
Charities which serve Desborough and the surrounding area have just under a week to apply for a share of almost £30,000 in grants from an ANPR fines pot.
Desborough Town Council has been allocated a total of £28,155 to be given to local charities as a result of contractors being caught taking the wrong route into the Rothwell North housing development.
The Rothwell North Working Party had insisted that a safe route route for lorry access to the Woodland Valley development be agreed. It was then monitored by ANPR cameras – with Persimmon Homes imposing fines on contractors who failed to take the agreed route.
Rothwell Town Council has also received £28,155 from the fund.
Charities which serve the Desborough area must apply for grants by 5pm on January 31. The application form can be found by clicking here.
Desborough Town Council will consider applications received and make recommendations to Persimmon Homes which will make the payments.