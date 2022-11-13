Charities set to benefit after ANPR cameras catch out Rothwell development contractors

ANPR cameras monitored the routes

Charities are set to benefit from a ‘significant’ donation after ANPR cameras caught workers failing to take the designated route to a Rothwell housing development.

The Rothwell North Working Party (RNWP) had insisted that a safe route route for lorry access to the Woodland Valley development be agreed.

It was then monitored by ANPR cameras – with Persimmon Homes imposing fines on contractors who failed to take the agreed route and a fund being set up.

The RWNP say a significant sum of money from the fund will be donated to charities in Rothwell and Desborough, although it is not yet known how large the sum will be. The two town councils will get together to decide which charities will benefit.

A RWNP spokesman said: “We are grateful to Persimmon for being prepared to listen to the community's concerns and try new technology to achieve the desired outcome.

“At this stage we are not aware of how large the sum will be but we do know that both councils are in the process of discussing how local charities can apply for a share of the funds and the criteria the councils will use for their distribution. For legal reasons, the councils will not handle the money themselves but arrange for Persimmon to pay the benefactors directly.