Labour parliamentary candidate Gen Kitchen gets crafty at Wellingborough community centre

Following her selection as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for the Wellingborough constituency, Gen Kitchen has got busy campaigning in the area.

Today (Thursday, November 30), Labour’s Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Anneliese Dodds joined Ms Kitchen at the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough.

The charity supports families in the town with nursery provision, community activities, advice, meeting rooms, as well as a foodbank.

Gen Kitchen ( left) at the craft club with members and Anneliese Dodds MP (right)

The two politicians visited the centre to see the work being done to help families through the cost of living crisis, and joined in the ‘Women Have a Go’ craft group.

Ms Kitchen said: “Every time I visit the Victoria Centre, I’m always so impressed with the services they provide the local area. I feel so inspired by what they achieve on a tight budget and it just goes to show the incredible community spirit we have in Wellingborough.

“They have battled through some really tough financial constraints and if I’m fortunate enough to be elected, I want to use my background as a fundraising manager for major charities, to ensure centres like this secure the grants and funds they need. The support they provide is too important to lose, especially as people are struggling through the cost of living crisis.”

Anneliese Dodds MP said: "It’s been so lovely to see the work being done at the Victoria Centre to bring the community together through regular meet ups, providing company and a warm space for older residents here. It’s an incredible place that operates on a shoestring but is such an essential service for so many in the area.

“Contrast this with the current suspended MP for Wellingborough, Peter Bone, who it has been revealed, mentioned his girlfriend more times in the House of Commons than the cost of living, inflation or struggling families.