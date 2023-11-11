Gen Kitchen is Wellingborough's parliamentary candidate

Wellingborough and Rushden Labour Party members have chosen their candidate following hustings this morning (Saturday, November 11).

At an event chaired by former Corby MP Andy Sawford, members selected Genevieve Kitchen, known as Gen, to be their prospective parliamentary candidate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour brought forward their selection for the seat after the incumbent MP Peter Bone was found to have engaged in bullying and sexual misconduct. He is currently sitting as an independent MP during a Parliamentary suspension and after losing the Tory whip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His behaviour means that the seat is currently subject to a recall petition. If it attracts 8,000 signatures, a by-election will be held which Labour will hope to win despite the huge swing needed.

The seat has been held by the Conservative party since 2005, when Brexiteer Peter Bone was elected.

If Ms Kitchen succeeds at any potential by-election, she would be the first ever woman to represent the Wellingborough constituency in its 105-year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kitchen grew up in Northamptonshire and went to Caroline Chisholm school in Northampton.

She has worked in the charity sector her whole career and is said by her party to be an experienced and passionate campaigner. She is also a former Newham councillor.

Although other local candidates announced their intention to stand in Wellingborough, a shortlist drawn up by Labour HQ left members with just two candidates – Gen Kitchen and Anna-Joy Rickard.

Speaking after her selection, Ms Kitchen said; “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as Labour’s candidate for Wellingborough, Rushden and the towns and villages. I cannot wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the people of Wellingborough feel abandoned and neglected by this Tory government, and frankly embarrassed by the actions of their MP. Peter Bone should do the right thing and resign immediately so we can get this area the proper representation it deserves.

“Residents here are already telling me that they’re fed up with the state of the town centre, anti-social behaviour blighting our high streets and the 8am scramble for a GP appointment.