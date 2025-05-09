Cllrs Mark Pengelly (Lloyds) and David Baker (Victoria) have been named as Labour's leadership team on NNC. Image: NW

Veteran councillor Mark Pengelly has been named as the Labour group leader on North Northamptonshire Council

A Lloyds ward representative for nearly three decades, Corby-based Cllr Pengelly will head-up the group of four on the local authority.

His deputy will be Councillor David Baker, who won the seat in Victoria ward, Wellingborough.

Labour are the fourth largest group on the authority after previously being the official opposition to the Conservatives. But that all changed on Thursday (May 1) when Reform won 39 seats to take control of the council, with the Conservatives in second place and the Greens in third.

Cllr Pengelly said: “We’re a small group and we'll be looking to work with all the parties to ensure that our area doesn’t lose out in any way.

"We know there’ll be people in Corby who only want to talk with Labour councillors and we have to be ready to put the work in.

"We’ll be holding the executive to account and fighting to ensure each and every person is represented.”

Councillors of all parties are expected to meet at the Corby Cube today for their induction session ahead of the first full meeting on May 22.

No formal coalitions have yet been announced but it’s believed some of the smaller groups are discussing joining forces.

Reform UK, the Conservatives and Green party have not yet made public who their leaders will be but announcements are expected imminently.