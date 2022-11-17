Made With Many will be hosting an event in conjunction with Cinnamon Arts Group to give Wellingborough residents more insight into Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African-American culture that occurs over the Christmas period.

Taking place at Wellingborough Library in Pebble Lane on Saturday, December 10, it will begin at 11am and run for two hours. Attendees will make a banner and enjoy storytelling that helps people to better understand a culture that they perhaps haven’t previously had the opportunity to find out more about. Kwanzaa lasts for six days in December, each representing something different.

Cinnamon Arts Group strives to support and empower Black Creatives in Wellingborough, tackling under-representation and improving the community. Recently it was at the helm of a digital print photo-mosaic of Wellingborough’s first black mayor, Mike Prescod MBE, as part of Black History Month through October.

