Memories of Wellingborough's first black mayor used to create artwork in his honour

Mike Prescod MBE of Wellingborough

Wellingborough’s first black mayor will be honoured with artwork celebrating his life and the impact he had on the town.

Mike Prescod represented the Castle ward as a Labour councillor and was elected in 1998 as the town's first black mayor.

He worked tirelessly to promote and advocate a richer quality of life for the ethnic minority communities and was instrumental in setting up the Wellingborough Afro Caribbean Centre and Victoria Centre.

Earlier this year Cinnamon Arts Group, a group of black artists in Wellingborough, appealed for photos, text, memories and reflections of Mike.

These have been turned into the Mike Prescod Tribute Photomosaic which will be launched at Wellingborough Library on Saturday, October 8, as part of its Black History Month activity.

Among those attending the official unveiling will be members of Mike’s family and those who have contributed, including friends and colleagues.

Jenny Labbon from Cinnamon Arts Group said: “Contributions to the mosaic and acquired resources reflect activity that progressed how people felt Mike affected issues of fairness across Wellingborough and further afield; why and how he influenced change that benefited black and other under-represented groups and how he tirelessly challenged injustice at every level.”

Mr Prescod was born in Barbados in 1938 and moved to Britain when he was 19.

He served in the army after which he became a social worker in Coventry.

He moved to Wellingborough in 1976 with his wife Joyce.

He was involved in numerous groups in the area, including director for The Castle theatre and chairman of Northamptonshire Probation Service.

In 2001, he was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to the community.

Mike died in 2010, but his legacy will live on through the many groups he was associated with as well as having Prescod Close, which is just off Irthlingborough Road, named after him in 2016.

The photomosaic, created with the help of Made With Many, will be on display at the library in Pebble Lane throughout October and can be exhibited at local events and venues.

Jenny added: ”We believe this to be an example of historical representation of local black contribution.