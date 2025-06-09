Shoes made in Kettering that grace the feet of some of the planet’s most powerful people have earned a local business a prestigious Royal Warrant of Appointment as shoemakers to His Majesty The King.

Gaziano & Girling Ltd, based in an ordinary Kettering back street has been producing shoes for less than 30 years, but have gained an extraordinary reputation for quality and tradition.

It was back in 2019 on visit to the county by the then Prince Charles, keen to see the craft of shoemaking first hand, was given a pair of brogues to mark the occasion.

King Charles (Getty) and Tony Gaziano in the Balfour Street showroom in Kettering/National World

The gift resulted in Tony Gaziano and Dean Girling being invited to St James’ Palace for a bespoke fitting – and now King Charles III is a loyal customer.

Tony said: “This is an extraordinary moment for our company, to be recognised with a Royal Warrant is a true honour, and a testament to the dedication and skill of every member of our team. It affirms our commitment to maintaining and advancing the rich tradition of English shoemaking.”

The Royal Warrant is an official mark of recognition granted to companies that have supplied goods or services to the Royal Household for at least five years and meet high standards of quality and service.

Gaziano & Girling can use the Royal Arms in marketing including letterheads, shoe boxes and inside all the bespoke and ready-to-wear shoes they make for the next five years.

Tony Gaziano of Gaziano & Girling in Kettering/National World

To mark the award of the warrant, all 26 members of staff at their Balfour Street workshops, their admin office in Norwich and those working in their Savile Row store will be treated to a day out.

Tony said: “It’s the pride for us. We would never have imagined we would achieve the Royal Warrant. Hopefully we can keep it going. King Charles III has always been keen to keep traditional skills and craftsmanship alive.”

As well as making the King’s super-comfy padded Coronation shoes Gaziano & Girling have made some more casual boots for use at the weekends.

Each fitting has been done in person by Tony and Dean who has visited some of the most private rooms in the Royal palaces including one appointment in the King’s personal suite.

Royal visit: Kettering to Gaziano & Girling, Balfour Street, visit by HRH The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles in January 2019/National World

The firm keeps the King’s shoe lasts on hand ready to create any style required by their special customer.

Currently there is an 18-month waiting list for a pair of bespoke handcrafted shoes with each meticulous creation taking hours of work.

Every stage – choosing the finest leathers, stitching with a boar hair and obtaining the perfect polished finish – is highly prized by clients across the world.

Tony said: “It certainly means a lot for our overseas clients. They see it as a seal of approval of excellence.

"It’s a real challenge to grow the business and keep the craft alive.”

Dean added: “This recognition strengthens our resolve and pushes us to keep producing shoes that are not only beautiful but worthy of the highest honour in the land. We look forward to supporting His Majesty and the Royal Household over the course of the next five years.”

