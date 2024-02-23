KettFest 2024 back with FIVE stages for day of arts, music and community fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artists and performers who would like to take part in Kettering’s annual arts and culture KettFest event have been asked to sign up and join in on Saturday, June 22.

Spread across the town centre on five stages, the community festival will return to town with its eclectic mix of arts, culture and music celebrating the best of Kettering.

Using Cornerstone, Market Place The Yards and stages in High Street and Gold Street, the finale will see Kettering legendary DJ Bill Burton host an open-air disco.

KettFest 2023 /Glyn Dobbs

Organised by a group comprising members of Kettering Cultural Consortium and Kettering Town Council for free, family entertainment – with home-grown talents ready to entertain.

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz said: “Kettfest is back and it’s going to be bigger than ever! I love this town centre takeover so much because it’s such an awesome opportunity for local people to showcase their talents - and we have a lot of talented people!

"Applications are now open and I can’t wait to see what we have in store. It’s been amazing to see the KettFest team expanding every year, and I hope even more people come on board in 2024 to look at how we can make this celebration of all things Kettering even more fantastic.”

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz KettFest 2023 - celebration of art and culture

Funded by the Kettering Cultural Consortium with a grant from North Northants Council, Kettfest 2024 will feature a variety of quality local bands and a headline act.

At the Yards Stage, Mark Robinson, organiser of the Music Barn festival, is providing DJs with a variety of sounds and there is an opportunity for local, up-and-coming and amateur DJs to sign up for some ‘have-a-go’ slots. People wanting to channel their inner street artist can watch a live graffiti demonstration and will be able to join in with graffiti artwork on one of the huts.

Families can go to the Family Fun Zone Kettering Parish Hall where Picture the Difference will be providing creative activities, puppets and become the starting point for the cosplay parade.

Comedy and poetry lovers can enjoy the Spoken Word Stage with slots available for performance poetry, storytelling and stand-up – hosted at the library in Cornerstone by staff and Kettering-born writer Kezzabelle.

KettFest 2024 - sign up now

It is hoped Sheep Street will be closed to allow easier flow for pedestrians and those using pedal power. Festival-goers will be encouraged to travel to the town centre using sustainable methods – walk, scoot or bike. Shops in Kettering will be encouraged to dress their windows on the theme of 'Make a Splash for Kettfest!’.

Zoe Martin, co-organiser, said: “We want to send out a positive message to bless those who live in Kettering. KettFest is coming back bigger and better.

“This year is all about how what we say and do makes a difference to our lives, the lives of others, our community and the environment – drops of kindness, ripples of hope and waves of positivity. What we say and do makes a difference to our lives, the lives of others, our community and the environment.”