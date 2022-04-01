Kettering's last-ditch bid for city status

Kettering could become the only town in Northamptonshire to be awarded city status after a last-gasp decision to put its name forward.

Applications as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ended in December and Kettering was not on the original list of 38, which included nearby Northampton.

But despite missing the deadline a speculative bid has been made in the hope officials are impressed enough to grant the town city status in June.

Could it become the City of Kettering?

One insider with knowledge of the bid said: “If Milton Keynes thinks it can be a city, why can’t we?

"They’re just a load of roundabouts, but none of them are as good as our double roundabout by Northfield Avenue.”

Kettering is hoping to emulate its namesake in Ohio, USA, which is a city despite having a slightly smaller population.

There are question marks over whether the Poppies would have to change their name to Kettering City Football Club and it’s understood officials would give the Freedom of the City to Malcolm the Fish Man if the bid was successful.

Members of an expert panel, who are working closely with ministers to make recommendations which will be approved by the Queen, visited the town this month and were left impressed by the grandeur of the Clock Tower.

After stopping at Butterwick in Market Place for a cake they had hoped to go on the water chute at Wicksteed Park but were left disappointed as rides were not open.

The Northants Telegraph spoke to shoppers in Gold Street to see what they thought of Kettering’s bid for city status.

Gavin Allarth, 31, said: “Every major city I’ve been to has a big Tesco and we’ve got one of them already, so we should be one of the favourites.”

Mum-of-two Izzy-Jo King said: “I think this will put us on the map. We’re definitely more deserving than Northampton.”

And Shirley Knott, who has lived in the town for 50 years, added: “Hopefully if we become a city they’ll finally sort out the potholes.”

If Kettering succeeded it would be the only city in the county. Northampton first attempted to become a city in 1992 and Corby missed out in 2012.

This year Kettering faces stiff competition from the likes of Bournemouth, Reading, Dudley, Blackburn and Middlesbrough. British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, including Stanley in the Falkland Islands, George Town in the Cayman Islands, and Gibraltar have been allowed to apply for the first time.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "As well as fostering local pride and potential, this competition is a great way to mark Her Majesty’s 70 year reign.

“I wish all entries the best of luck. 2022 is set to be a year of pride, celebration and coming together with the four-day weekend for the Platinum Jubilee alongside other blockbuster events including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”