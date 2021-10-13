Kettering's history revealed at the press of a button as QR code scheme launched

A new QR code system will launch a walk down memory lane and allow Kettering residents and visitors to find out about the history of the buildings in the town.

Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum have produced the QR plaques that will be displayed in shops and businesses so people can use their smartphones to access information.

On Sunday, October 17, two town walks will be led by volunteer guide David Brown, introducing ticket-holders to the new scheme as part of Kettering Cultural Consortium's programme of activities.

Kettering's Billionaires - the former Cherry Tree pub has a QR code

Currently there are just over ten QR codes in the centre of the town ready for visitors to scan.

Mr Brown said: "The project is going to start with ten to twelve plaques and we are gradually adding more. We are ironing out the problems - not everybody has a smart phone or knows how to download the app."

The first QR codes have been placed in the windows in and around buildings in Market Place and Sheep Street including Deli Bloc, Simon Musto estate agents, Billionaires, Brian Eccles Hearing Centre and the Kino Lounge.

Mr Brown said: "We are looking for local traders to display the codes. We shall start off with 50 buildings and roll it out."

The QR code in the Kino Lounge - formerly Vint's Electric Palace, Kettering's first permanent picture-house, which opened in 1909 in the historic Corn Exchange in Market Place

The town walks on Sunday have already been fully booked but, as there has been high demand, further walks are being planned for different areas of Kettering life.

He said: "Our first walk is centred on the Market Place. We shall have one that goes up Market Street and Bowling Green Lane, one that will explore the High Street/Gold Street areas.

"Another will explore the non-conformist history of Kettering and a fourth will look at the engineering and shoe industries."

The two walks scheduled for Sunday, October 17 - taking in the Kettering Heritage Quarter - have been fully booked but the following weekend two two-hour guided walks around the London Road Cemetery on Sunday, October 24, still have spaces.

To reserve your place contact [email protected] or call 07808 262644 or Barbara Lewis on [email protected] call 07748 591065 or bookings can be made in ARTworks in the Newlands Shopping Centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm, costing £5 per person.

The Kettering Cultural Consortium comprises Kettering Civic Society, Wicksteed Park Trust, Picture the Difference based at the William Knibb Centre, The Friends of Kettering Gallery and Museum and Made With Many.

The cultural programme is funded through Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund and supported by Arts Council England.

The projects supported by this fund will be developed and delivered by the local communities in each place. This cultural activity will celebrate the local character and heritage of the location and make High Streets a key place to experience and participate in culture.

The Cultural Programme will run throughout the High Street Action Zone project, completing by March 2024.