Kettering open air pop-up artists ready for second weekend of high street-inspired work

A celebration of Kettering's architecture, people and heritage will continue this weekend when artists take to the streets with a series of pop-up creative events.

Over two weekends 15 local artists will have created their own views of the High Street and Kettering town centre thanks to support from Historic England and North Northamptonshire Council.

Produced by Made With Many - a community-led arts programme - 'Views of the High Street' will see artists working in a range of mediums, including watercolours, ceramics and graffiti art, creating new works of art in real time to celebrate the architecture, people and heritage of the town centre between 10am and 4pm..

Continuing on Saturday and Sunday - September 11 and 12 - visitors to the town centre will also have the opportunity to have a go at creating their own art works, with free creative packs available with everything you need to make your own picture of the town centre and pop-up artist-led workshops on each day.

The resulting work from both local artists and town centre visitors will be displayed in a special exhibition in the town later this year.

The event has been commissioned by the Kettering Cultural Consortium and North Northamptonshire Council as part of the £7.4m cultural programme High Street Heritage Action Zone initiative funded by Historic England.

Kettering Cultural Consortium are a group of local organisations who are delivering on the cultural programme in partnership with North Northants Council. Members of the consortium are Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum, Kettering Civic Society, Picture the Difference and Wicksteed Park, and associates; Friends of Kettering Library, Kettering and District Art Society and Northamptonshire Heritage Forum.

‘View of the High Street’ began last week with Catherine Staveley, Jack Watto, Janette Gaggini, Rosie Jarvis, Daniel Kelly, Max Champion, Catherine Matthews and Stella Benford.

This weekend Jack Watto, Krzysztof Janeczko, Louise Crookenden-Johnson and Sue Taylor will be in the High Street near B&M on Saturday, September 11, and on Sunday, September 12, Mia Middleton, Michelle Milroy, Sharon Stirling and Jacob Mawby will be in the Market Place.

