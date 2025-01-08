Kettering's best Christmas tree announced after public vote at festive showcase
Take a bough William Street Community Garden, the winner of Kettering’s first-ever Christmas tree festival.
Designers from the friendliest street in Kettering were one of 20 local groups who decorated trees for the festive season in St Andrew’s Church.
The festival was organised by the mayor of Kettering and Kettering Town Council, with support from St Andrew’s Church.
Cllr Craig Skinner, mayor of Kettering, said: “I was delighted to announce the William Street Community Garden tree as the winner. We were blown away by the level of detail and variety on the tree, as well as their use of natural decorations from the garden.
“The winning tree was a clear public favourite, receiving double the votes of the second placed tree in the public vote.
"All of the entries were excellent, and the quality was very impressive. It was wonderful to hear how the event brought together so many people in our community and it was a massive success.”
The winning tree entry was awarded a thank you prize of £100 from the mayor, with members of the public able to vote for their favourite.
Hundreds of people came to look at the decorated trees that had been donated by Ise Garden Centre, and installed in the church throughout the Christmas period.
Cllr Skinner added: “Thanks again to Ise Garden Centre for donating the trees and St Andrew’s Church for all their support and I look forward to planning for next year.”
