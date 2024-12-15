Picture special of Kettering community Christmas tree festival where you can vote for your favourite

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Kettering’s St Andrew’s Church has been filled with festive trees for a new Christmas event in the town.

Community groups, organisations and charities have taken up the challenge to decorate the trees now on display in the Lindsay Street church.

The Mayor of Kettering and Kettering Town Council in partnership with St Andrews Church, have organised the showcase welcoming 20 trees and their creators.

Members of the public will be able to vote for their favourite and the winning tree will be awarded a thank you prize of £100 from the Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner

He said: “I’m really pleased to be hosting this new festival. It’s a great way of celebrating Christmas and allowing local groups to get involved and share the good work they are doing.”

The 20, six-foot trees have been provided by Ise Garden Centre

The festival will be open for public viewing on:

Saturday, December, 14 from 10am to 2pm

Friday, December, 20 from 5pm to 8pm

Saturday, December, 21 from 2pm to 4pm

Friday, December, 27 from 2pm to 4pm

Saturday, December, 28 from 2pm to 4pm

Christmas Tree Festival St Andrew's Church /Glyn Dobbs

1. Christmas in Kettering : Christmas in Kettering

Christmas Tree Festival St Andrew's Church /Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Christmas Tree Festival St Andrew's Church /Glyn Dobbs

2. Christmas in Kettering : Christmas in Kettering

Christmas Tree Festival St Andrew's Church /Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
St Andrew's Church Kettering Christmas Tree Festival /National World

3. Christmas in Kettering : Christmas in Kettering

St Andrew's Church Kettering Christmas Tree Festival /National World Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
St Andrew's Church Kettering Christmas Tree Festival /National World

4. Christmas in Kettering : Christmas in Kettering

St Andrew's Church Kettering Christmas Tree Festival /National World Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringMayorCommunity groups
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice