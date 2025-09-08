Kettering woodturners donate ‘one-of-a-kind’ handmade wooden tea set to Cransley Hospice charity

A local woorturning group has made and donated a tea set made entirely of wood to a Kettering-based charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tea set includes replica cakes, biscuits and sugar cubes entirely made of wood, and will be entered into Cransley Hospice’s annual fundraising auction, to help the charity with its mission of helping people with life-limiting illness with better end of life care.

Sarah Caldwell, who accepted the tea set on behalf of the charity, said: “I’ve seen photographs but the real thing is amazing! We’re blown away by the talent of the club members and can’t thank them enough for donating this one-of-a-kind set to us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ise and Nene Valley Turners, which celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this month, consists of over 50 men and women who share an enthusiasm for woodturning.

The Ise and Nene Valley Turners meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Cranford Village Hall in Kettering

Club chairman, Frank Renouf, added: “Thirteen club members have been involved in making the tea set which is a terrific example of the skill and artistry of our members. Many of us are at a stage in our lives where we recognise and truly value the work done by the hospice and we wanted to offer our support in the best way we can.”

The Club meets at 7pm on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Cranford Village Hall in Grafton Road, Kettering.