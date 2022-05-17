Kettering woman 'banging head against brick wall' over Ukraine refugee visa delays

A Kettering woman who is opening up her home to a family from war-torn Ukraine says she’s frustrated after visa delays left them facing a nervous wait to move here.

Beccy Hurrell and her family are sponsoring a mum and her two children, who we are not naming, who fled from Poltava when the Russian invasion began.

They are currently in Poland and hope to travel to the UK under the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Beccy Hurrell. Credit: Jo Blackwell

But despite applying for visas on April 10 they’re still waiting for permission to move here – and Beccy’s attempts to find out what is causing the delay have come to nothing.

She said: "I just feel helpless. I want to help, and I’ve done everything I can, but I can’t.”

The Ukrainian mum and her children, a six-year-old girl and a boy who turned one last week, fled from eastern Ukraine and crossed the border into Poland, which has taken in more than three million refugees, on March 3.

Having travelled to Warsaw for biometric collection, they’re currently in Gdansk and have held video-calls with mum-of-three Beccy.

It’s now been five weeks since their visa applications were submitted, but despite seeing other refugees move they’re still unable to come to the UK.

Singing coach Beccy contacted Kettering MP Philip Hollobone in a desperate attempt to find out what is going on, who forwarded concerns to the Minister of State for Refugees.

But Beccy, who hopes to access funding for a space for Ukrainians in Kettering, says she is yet to receive a response from the Minister.

She said: "There’s no rhyme or reason to it. It’s infuriating.

"It’s like banging my head against a brick wall.”

Council officers checked Beccy’s home and she said they’re happy with the set-up. Her eldest son is sharing with his brother to free up a room for the Ukrainian family.

The visa delays have left the Ukrainian mum fearing having to go home, where rocket attacks have intensified.

Beccy said: "She is worried sick and doesn’t know what is going on. She desperately wants to get over here so she can have some stability for her children.

"There is so much fear about having to go home.”

A Government spokesman said they couldn’t comment on individual cases.

They said: “In response to Putin’s barbaric invasion we launched one of the fastest and biggest visa schemes in UK history...the changes the Home Office has made to streamline the visa system, including simplifying the forms and boosting staff numbers, are working and we are now processing visas as quickly as they come in – enabling thousands more Ukrainians to come through our uncapped routes.”

As of May 11 there had been 87,200 visa applications under the UK’s Ukraine sponsorship scheme, with 64,800 visas issued. As of May 9 there had been 26,600 arrivals in the UK.

Campaign group Vigils for Visas brought legal action against the Home Office – filing a judicial review – because of ‘unreasonable’ delays refugees have faced.