Kettering War Memorial and roll of honour covered for protection during 16 month-long roof works

Kettering’s War Memorial and roll of honour wall plaques will be inaccessible for a period after being covered up for protection during year-long roof repair works.

Scaffolding has been erected to enable waterproof covers to tent the whole of the Grade II listed Kettering Library building.

Phase two of roofing project needs the tenting to cover the attached Alfred East Art Gallery.

But to protect Kettering War Memorial and incised stone plaques containing the names of the fallen of fixed to the gallery’s wall, wooden covers have been installed.

A spokesperson for North Northants Council said: “As part of the scaffolding works on the art gallery, the war memorial has been temporarily covered to protect it. Once the installation of the scaffolding has been completed, the boards around the war memorial will be removed - it is anticipated that this will be within the next month.”

Throughout the works, two viewing areas will be provided to view the plaques against the gallery.

‘Provisions’ are being put in place so that members of the public can place of individual Remembrance crosses on the plaques for

commemorations later in the year.

There are more than 1,000 names inscribed on the memorial plaques marking the fallen of World War One, World War Two and subsequent conflicts. Among the names 835 are from the 1914-18 conflict. The cenotaph was designed by John Alfred Gotch and unveiled in 1921 replacing a temporary wooden memorial erected on Armistice Day in 1919.

The first phase of the scaffolding was craned into place over three days and attached above the Grade II listed building in Sheep Street.

Huge waterproof tarpaulins were then pulled over the frames – a total of 15.3 miles of scaffold tubes, ‍15,150 feet of scaffold boards and 14,300 fittings to hold it all together with 31 tonnes of kentledge (weights) to hold it all down.