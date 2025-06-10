Picture special of team putting together 15 miles of Kettering scaffolding - one piece at a time

By Alison Bagley
Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 11:25 BST
It’s a big job, but Apex Scaffolding are used to taking on large projects – and building a huge metal frame over Kettering Library is going smoothly.

Jonathan Wootton and his team of six scaffolders have three days to construct the five ‘lifts’ eave-shaped structures out of 15.3 miles of metal tubing.

The lifts, designed by a scaffolding engineer, will then be craned into place and attached above the Grade II listed building in Sheep Street.

And here’s the stats - 15.3 miles of scaffold tubes, ‍15,150 feet of scaffold boards, 14,300 fittings to hold it all together with 31 tonnes of kentledge (weights) to hold it all down.

Jonathan said: “It’s quite stressful doing a job like this. It’s going smoothly at the moment. Weather dependant it should take three days.”

The team has worked on other large projects including Blenheim Palace, Stonor Park and the Kettering’s own stately home Boughton House.

At the end of June, scaffolding will begin around Alfred East Gallery but Apex has plenty of tubes left.

Jonathan added: “I’ve still got a mountain left in the yard.”

1. Scaffolding for Kettering Library roof repairs put in place

Photo: Alison Bagley

The team from Apex Scaffolding Northampton who will construct five 'lifts' for a temporary cover for Kettering Library /National World

2. Scaffolding for Kettering Library roof repairs put in place

The team from Apex Scaffolding Northampton who will construct five 'lifts' for a temporary cover for Kettering Library /National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Roof works at Kettering Library - Apex Scaffolding Northampton construct five 'lifts' for a temporary cover for Cornerstone/National World

3. Scaffolding for Kettering Library roof repairs put in place

Roof works at Kettering Library - Apex Scaffolding Northampton construct five 'lifts' for a temporary cover for Cornerstone/National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Roof works at Kettering Library - Apex Scaffolding Northampton construct five 'lifts' for a temporary cover for Cornerstone/National World

4. Scaffolding for Kettering Library roof repairs put in place

Roof works at Kettering Library - Apex Scaffolding Northampton construct five 'lifts' for a temporary cover for Cornerstone/National World Photo: Alison Bagley

