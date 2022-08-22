Kettering volunteers selected to go to World Scout Jamboree

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L-R: Joe Tailby, Mark Thompson and Harry Guild

Three volunteers from Kettering have been selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Harry Guild (18), Joe Tailby (22) Mark Thompson (59) will play a key role in delivering skills for life at the 2023 event, which is the largest Scout camp to be held since the start of the Covid pandemic.

They’ll travel to Saemangeum with almost 1,000 other volunteers and more than 3,000 young people from the UK, including two pupils from Bishop Stopford School.

The Kettering volunteers will be part of the International Service Team (IST) who are volunteering to spend their summer holiday helping young people have an adventure of a lifetime, while thinking about global issues in a new light.

The 6,000-strong IST are the ‘unsung heroes’ who are there to make the Jamboree happen, undertaking a variety of roles to give young people from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This could be planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants every day, or providing key services such as medical, catering, and infrastructure.

Between now and July 2023, Harry, Joe and Mark will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts “draw their dream”. This will include spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Harry said: “Having attending the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in North America as a participant, I joined the international volunteer team to give back to scouting for all the incredible experiences it has given me.

“While helping deliver this incredible event, I will be able to develop my own skills in order to give back even more to scouting when my Jamboree journey is over.”

UK chief scout Bear Grylls, said: “Congratulations to Harry, Joe and Mark and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure.

"World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.