Kettering students' pride as they earn place at South Korea's World Scout Jamboree

Imogen Farrell and Sebastian Tubridy.

Two Kettering students will fly out to South Korea next year after being selected to represent Northamptonshire at the World Scout Jamboree.

Bishop Stopford School pupils Sebastian Tubridy, 15, and Imogen Farrell, 14, earned their place among a 40,000-strong group of scouts from across the world.

The jamboree takes place every four years and Sebastian and Imogen will be at the three-week event in 2023.

The pair took part in a tough selection process where they had to complete applications, giving reasons why they wanted to attend the event, how they would benefit from it and how their experience would shape their futures.

Following the application they had to attend a selection day where they completed team-based tasks and were assessed on how effectively they worked with others.

Sebastian said: “I felt very nervous when I was in the selection process, but I was extremely proud of myself when I found out that I was good enough to take part in this event.”

Imogen said: “I was proud when I found out I got into the World Scout Jamboree and excited to go on this adventure."

They will join the other scouts representing the UK and their agreed goals are to be the most inclusive, sustainable and prepared group ever.

Bishop Stopford School headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: ‘I am very proud that both representatives for our county have been selected from our school.

"Imogen and Sebastian have performed superbly to be selected and I know they will represent Northamptonshire well.