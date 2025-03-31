Kettering village house fire victims named after blaze tragedy in Rushton

A mum and daughter and a man who died in a Rushton house fire have been named by police.

The fire happened at a property off Station Road, Rushton, near Kettering, at around 10.30pm on Friday, March 28.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, with detectives working closely with partners including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters in Rushton at the scene of the fire/National WorldFirefighters in Rushton at the scene of the fire/National World
Firefighters in Rushton at the scene of the fire/National World

The trio have been named pending formal identification. A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “They are Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, Northamptonshire Police is naming the three people with the agreement of the Coroner’s Office, and with the support of their families.”

