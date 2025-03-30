Kettering man arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Rushton released 'with no further action'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Rushton has tonight (Sunday, March 30) been released with no further action.

The arrest took place after three people sadly died following a fire at a property off Station Road in Rushton, near Kettering, on the evening of Friday, March 28.

Investigators believe they are a four-year-old girl, a woman aged 30 and a man aged 23, with formal identification yet to take place due to the complexities of the scene.

The scene of the house fire in Rushton/National World

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened for the sake of those who have died and their loved ones.

“In some cases, this requires arrests to be made in order to best secure potential evidence.

“Our team has been working at pace on this investigation and after rigorous examination of the available information, we do not believe there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this point.

“As a result the arrested man has been released without charge and will now be supported by specialist officers as he continues to assist the investigation team.

“The families involved have been kept updated on this development and I would repeat our request for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly distressing time.”

Further updates on the investigation are expected soon will be issued in due course.