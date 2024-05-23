Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff, pupils and governors of a village church school have welcomed the new Bishop of Peterborough to bless their spiritual garden and library.

The Right Reverend Debbie Sellin led worship for the school community as well as ‘opening’ the newly planted garden and admired the new library both funded by the William Aylworth School Trust.

Ashley Scott, executive (interim) headteacher, welcomed the special guest the same month as the school’s church (SIAMS) inspection was published.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Today was a special day for the school and the community. Bishop Debbie, as one of her first school events, kindly agreed to 'open' our newly developed/planted spiritual garden.

The Bishop of Peterborough Rt Rev Debbie Sellin in the garden at Pytchley C of E Primary School /National World

“Although the weather prevented an outdoor opening, the whole school and invited guests were able to welcome Debbie to Pytchley C of E School.

"The garden has been a while coming and was kindly funded by the local William Aylworth School Trust.

"The trust offers support in the form of bursaries and funding to children who live within the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as the garden, the trust has also provided the funds to give the children a brand-new library that takes centre stage throughout the school – the love of reading being evident everywhere you look.”

The new library at Pytchley C of E Primary School /National World

Guests from Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET) and the parish watched the school choir as they prepared for KettFest.

Bishop Debbie said: “It’s wonderful to see the school embracing its values, using its outside space to great effect. The values we see in the garden will impact the whole community.”

Mr Scott added: “The visit from Bishop Debbie tied in nicely with the publication of our recent Church (SIAMS) Inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the Inspection on May 1, the findings indicated that Pytchley C of E Primary School is living up to its foundation as a church school.

"This finding is a reward to current staff as well as staff who served the school previously, the children and the whole community.

"Today was a chance to celebrate the strengths of the school and thank everyone involved. As a small school, space is at a premium. The spiritual garden will offer outdoor space where children and staff can relax, unwind and spend quiet reflection.

“I would welcome the chance to meet children/families and showcase what Pytchley C of E School can offer them.”