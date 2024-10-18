Kettering Town FC's FA Cup clash tickets vs Northampton Town FC go on sale at noon today

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tickets for the FA Cup match between Kettering Town FC and local rivals Northampton Town FC will go on sale this afternoon.

The match at the Cobblers’ Sixfields Stadium is due to take place on Saturday, November 2 with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Football fans will also be able to catch the action on BBC Two where the match will be shown live.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for general admission range from £7 to £22, but children aged under seven get in for free. Season ticket holders can get tickets at a reduced rate ranging from £5 to £20.

Kettering Town FC /Peter Short inset Northampton Town FC/Pete NortonKettering Town FC /Peter Short inset Northampton Town FC/Pete Norton
Kettering Town FC /Peter Short inset Northampton Town FC/Pete Norton

Kettering Town are currently in the seventh-tier with Northampton Town in League One. It’s the first time the teams have met in the competition since 1989.

Read More
BREAKING: Kettering Town's FA Cup clash at Northampton to be broadcast live on B...

The match is sure to be a near 8,000 sell-out, with demand expected to be extremely high for the 1,450 tickets be available for travelling Poppies fans

For tickets go to https://ntfcdirect.co.uk/NorthamptonTown/ASP/bookTickets.asp or from the ground.

Further tickets may go on sale after 5pm on Friday, October 25 if seats allocated to season ticket holders are available.

Related topics:TicketsBBC TwoSeason ticket holdersCobblersPoppies

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice