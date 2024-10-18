Kettering Town FC's FA Cup clash tickets vs Northampton Town FC go on sale at noon today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets for the FA Cup match between Kettering Town FC and local rivals Northampton Town FC will go on sale this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match at the Cobblers’ Sixfields Stadium is due to take place on Saturday, November 2 with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Football fans will also be able to catch the action on BBC Two where the match will be shown live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for general admission range from £7 to £22, but children aged under seven get in for free. Season ticket holders can get tickets at a reduced rate ranging from £5 to £20.

Kettering Town FC /Peter Short inset Northampton Town FC/Pete Norton

Kettering Town are currently in the seventh-tier with Northampton Town in League One. It’s the first time the teams have met in the competition since 1989.

The match is sure to be a near 8,000 sell-out, with demand expected to be extremely high for the 1,450 tickets be available for travelling Poppies fans

For tickets go to https://ntfcdirect.co.uk/NorthamptonTown/ASP/bookTickets.asp or from the ground.

Further tickets may go on sale after 5pm on Friday, October 25 if seats allocated to season ticket holders are available.