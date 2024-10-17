BREAKING: Kettering Town's FA Cup clash at Northampton to be broadcast live on BBC

Kettering Town’s crunch FA Cup first round derby against Northampton Town at Sixfields will be broadcast live on BBC television.

The all-Northants derby has been selected for prime time coverage, and will be shown live on BBC2 on Saturday, November 2, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The match is sure to be a near 8,000 sell-out, and with demand expected to be extremely high for the 1,450 tickets that will be available for travelling Poppies fans, this news at least means those who miss out on being there, can still watch all the action.

The news will also be a serious cash boost for the Latimer Park club, as they will receive a substantial five-figure payment for appearing live on television as well as taking home 40 per cent of the profits on gate receipts on the day.

The match sees the Poppies taking on the Cobblers in a senior competitive encounter for the first time in 35 years.

The most recent occasion the clubs met was also in the FA Cup at the Poppies’ old home of Rockingham Road back in November, 1989, when a Dean Thomas strike secured a 1-0 win for the visitors.

The only other time the near neighbours have met, aside from county competitions such as the NFA Maunsell Cup, was another FA Cup tie in November, 1961.

That was staged at the County Ground in Northampton, with the Cobblers again emerging as winners, seeing off the Poppies 3-0.

So will it be third time lucky for the men in red and black?

Ticket details for the trip to Sixfields will be announced in due course.