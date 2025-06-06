Motorists requiring access to part of Kettering town centre will have to use a diversion route from Monday (June 9).

A road closure will be in place on Sheep Street for up to five days to enable roof replacement works on Kettering Library and the Alfred East Art Gallery.

Pedestrians will still be able to use pavements but motorists will be advised to use Market Street to access Market Place as well as West Street, Hazlewood Lane, George Street and Saunders Close.

Sheep Street Kettering outside Kettering Library and the Alfred East Art Gallery/National World

Bollard-controlled Market Street will be opened to allow two-way traffic to and from the Market Place.

The road closure will be along Sheep Street from Northampton Road to George Street.

North Northants Council said: “Due to the ongoing library roof replacement works, Sheep Street in Kettering will be closed to vehicles for up to five days from Monday, June 9.

Workers erect scaffolding on Kettering Library and the Alfred East Art Gallery - Cornerstone /National World

"There will be a full diversion in place and two-way access will be maintained for local businesses and residents only via Market Street.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Businesses will be open as normal and the closure will be lifted in time for the annual KettFest celebration on June 14.

Kettering residents will have to wait until August 2026 for their art gallery and library to reopen more than five years after work first began – and with a total price tag of £11.3m.

Scaffolding erection work will take just under four months. The roof of Kettering Library will then be stripped and replaced starting in mid-August.

The Alfred East Art Gallery will have its roof stripped and replaced starting at the end of September.